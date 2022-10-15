SMU-Navy Delayed After Mustangs Mascot Went to Bathroom on Field

A college football game may be delayed for any number of reasons, including but not limited to an animal making its way onto the field during the action. Very rarely is a contest put on hold due to that animal going to the bathroom on the playing surface, however.

Well, that was until Friday night’s tilt between SMU and Navy.

The SMU pony mascot Peruna was the perpetrator in University Park during the game, as it did its business during a run across the field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The unfortunate incident resulted in a 15-minute delay of the action as the droppings were cleared from the grass by the stadium operations crew.

Typical college football right?

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear, be warned that the following video contains a horse going to the bathroom on the field.

Though the delay wasn’t exactly a shining moment for SMU, the game itself proved to be a positive for the program. Behind a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the Mustangs won 40–34 to improve to 3–3 on the year. The Midshipmen fell to 2–4 on the season with the loss.

