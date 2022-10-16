Rookie Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was fired up after the team’s 27–10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 22-year-old somehow got ahold of the Packers’ infamous cheesehead and put it on his own head. He paraded around the side of the field flaunting the cheesehead in front of unhappy Packers fans. Needless to say, it upset the fans, who just suffered their third loss of the season.

A Packers player, who NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes was wide receiver Allen Lazard, came over to Gardner in the tunnel and knocked the cheese hat off his head.

However, Gardner picked up the hat and then ran off with it.

So, what Packers fan would give the Jets cornerback their beloved cheesehead? While it’s unclear at this time, Pelissero reported it is believed Gardner got ahold of the cheesehead while celebrating with some of the front-row Jets fans after the win.

Some Packers fans sat near the front sported the cheesehead, so it’s possible one fell off by accident or they meant to throw it at Gardner.

