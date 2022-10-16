Joe Burrow’s Parents Wear Custom Jerseys to Game in New Orleans

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who famously played his college football for LSU, returned to Louisiana on Sunday to play against the Saints.

His parents were in attendance at the Superdome, sporting No. 9 jerseys for their son. However, Burrow’s name was spelled differently on the back of the jersey.

Instead, they sported a de facto Cajun spelling of their surname, playing off “Geaux”—as in “Go Tigers” or “Go Saints.”

The matching jerseys read “Burreaux.”

Fans online enjoyed the play on words, because the alternate spelling holds meaning to Burrow’s playing history.

Sunday marked the first time Burrow has played in New Orleans since the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game. LSU took down Clemson, 42–25, to win the title, and Burrow was named offensive MVP.

Burrow himself showed up to Sunday’s game wearing his current teammate Ja’Marr Chase’s LSU national championship jersey.

