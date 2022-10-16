NFL World Reacts to Packers’ Scoring Only 10 Points vs. Jets

The Jets crushed the Packers 27–10 in shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon.

After the teams remained tied at 3–3 heading into halftime, football fans wondered if the offense would ever pick up in the game.

Well, the offense eventually started flowing for the Jets as they went on to score three touchdowns in the second half. Green Bay, on the other hand, was able to score one touchdown.

With the loss, the Packers move to 3–3 on the season. It’s the first time since 1998 that the Packers lost back-to-back games after being named 7-plus point favorites. It was also the team’s first loss at Lambeau Field since Nov. 1, 2020. The loss also marked quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s first time losing to the Jets in his career.

No wonder NFL fans were so shocked about the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Packers Twitter went up in flames during the end of the game after it was determined the Packers couldn’t make a comeback. Fans were very critical of the team’s offensive struggles in the game.

Here are some of the most surprising reactions to Sunday’s loss:

The Packers will have a chance to redeem themselves if they can beat the Commanders next Sunday.

