Talk about a home field advantage.

The Vikings took the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ready to contend with some rowdy Dolphins fans. It’s unclear, though, if they prepared for unseasonable conditions on the sideline.

With temperatures in the mid-80s in Miami Gardens and the humidity hovering around 60%, it was a typically warm Florida afternoon. But the way the field is oriented—and, more importantly, the sideline assignments for each team—meant that Minnesota players were forced to bake in the hot sun on their side of the field, while the Dolphins got to stay in the shade.

The result? A temperature difference of 30 degrees.

As Al Pacino preached in “Any Given Sunday,” “The inches we need are everywhere around us.” The Dolphins clearly understand this concept, and have given themselves a big edge for daytime home games. Let’s just hope that, for future Miami opponents, they remember to pack plenty of sunscreen.

