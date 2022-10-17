Bill Belichick Gave Us the Most Bill Belichick Moment Ever, and It Was Glorious

Also in Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo nails it; Tennessee ruins great story; an over-the-top celebration and more.

1. Bill Belichick is giving us another vintage coaching performance this season, getting the Patriots to 3–3 despite playing the little-known Bailey Zappe at quarterback the past few weeks.

But we’re not here to focus on Belichick’s coaching. He’s the greatest NFL coach of all time and nothing else needs to be said about that. We’re here to focus on yet another unintentionally hilarious moment provided by the 70-year-old.

Here’s the scene: Sunday, the Patriots have a 24–15 lead with just under five minutes to go and are punting to the Browns. Cleveland muffs the punt, and rookie special teams player Brenden Schooler makes the recovery. New England scores on the next play to go up 31–15 with 4:28 left in the game.

It was at this time that Schooler thought it would be a good idea to present the ball he recovered to Belichick. Right there on the sideline! Right in the middle of the game! To Bill Belichick!

What ensued was a tremendous moment.

Schooler walks over to Belichick, puts one hand around the coach’s back and hands him the ball.

Belichick is completely confused at first and then makes a face as if he smelled something rotten as he gets rid of the ball as if it’s a ticking time bomb.

To say Bill wanted absolutely no part of this would be a gross understatement; of course, this all made for a great television moment.

“I was just trying to—it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” Schooler said, after the game. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”

YA THINK!

Belichick addressed the incident during his weekly spot Monday morning on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show.

“It’s always exciting for guys to make plays and exciting for all of us,” said Belichick, while laughing. “We’re happy when we make them. But yeah, just gotta move on. Go to the next play.”

And, of course, there were tweets about this.

2. Tony Romo made a name for himself as an analyst by correctly predicting plays all the time. He’s toned down the predictions a lot over the years, but he gave us a throwback moment Sunday, when, in the first quarter of the Bills-Chiefs game, he correctly predicted the final score. I wish I would’ve head Romo say this before I bet the over.

3. This is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen in sports. I honestly thought this was fake when I first saw it. Tennessee wants fans to pay for new goalposts after they were torn down Saturday when the Vols beat Alabama as if the school can’t afford it.

4. Memo to all sports broadcasters: When the mikes are picking up a player going ballistic, stop talking, be quiet and let us hear the tirade. Fox had Tom Brady going off on his offensive lineman Sunday, but play-by-player Brandon Gaudin talked over the whole thing for some reason.

5. No one is more pro-celebrating and trash-talking than me. And, sure, I’m a Yankees fan, so maybe I’m not objective here, but there is one big issue with what Josh Naylor did Sunday night. You can’t do this when you’re still down. I would have no problem with the over-the-top celebration if Naylor’s home run gave the Guardians the lead late in the game. But a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to make the game 3–2 warrants a little bit of a more toned-down celebration.

6. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with radio legend Dan Le Batard.

Le Batard talks about his time at ESPN, why he had to leave the company, the ups and downs he had there over the years and the generous move ESPN made when he left. Le Batard also discusses going out on his own, why he partnered with DraftKings, having such a loyal, rabid fan base, why he hates sports debates, Stephen A. Smith’s status at ESPN and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY in New York. This week, we discuss the MLB postseason, Bob Costas’s calling a playoff series for TBS, Davante Adams’s shoving a cameraman and Troy Aikman’s controversial comments.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 50th birthday to Eminem. Who will ever forget this interview?

