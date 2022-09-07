Bronny James made headlines this past weekend with a visit to Ohio State, and the Buckeyes apparently are interested in having the elder son of LeBron James back next year.

The Buckeyes reportedly reaffirmed a standing scholarship offer to Bronny over the weekend in hopes that Bronny will suit up in the scarlet and gray in 2023, according to Joe Tipton on On3.com. Bronny, a 6'3", 190-pound senior guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., also has received scholarship offers from Memphis and USC, according to On3.

LeBron and Bronny attended the Ohio State–Notre Dame football game Saturday, and Bronny posed for photos in a Buckeyes uniform during the unofficial visit.

Although Bronny could explore professional playing options next season, such as G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or overseas leagues, LeBron has said his elder son is likely to go the college route. Bronny will become eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.

Meantime, as the recruiting battle for Bronny heats up, his younger brother, Bryce, recently received his first scholarship offer.

