It’s been a turbulent time for the Panthers under center and it looks like the team’s players are having a hard time keeping track of their names. It’s unclear who is going to be the starter Sunday against the Buccaneers, but wide receiver D.J. Moore said it didn’t matter to him which of the team’s quarterbacks leads them.

He just had a little bit of trouble remembering all their names, though.

“Sam [Darnold], P.J. [Walker], Baker [Mayfield], uh, what’s his …” Moore said, per Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer.

Moore was having trouble remembering Jacob Eason’s name, after the quarterback was elevated from the practice squad after Mayfield suffered a left ankle sprain. As a result of the injury, Walker started in the Week 6 loss against the Rams but couldn’t finish the game due to a neck injury, leading to Eason finishing out the matchup.

Matt Corral is on injured reserve, but on Tuesday the Panthers designated Darnold to return from IR. With the recent changes and injuries, it’s anyone’s guess who will start in the NFC South showdown at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

