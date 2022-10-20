Also in Traina Thoughts: Jason Kelce has message for Tom Brady; Steph Curry with a dad fail; even MORE Stephen A. Smith coming your way; and more.

1. This week’s SI Media Podcast, which dropped Thursday morning, features a conversation with legendary radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

Russo, who will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame on Nov. 1, discussed everything from his daily SiriusXM radio show to his run as a weekly cohost on First Take to a variety of current sports headlines.

Along the way, the Mad Dog dropped some news. In addition to revealing that Stephen A. Smith will induct him into the Radio Hall of Fame in a couple of weeks, Russo also gave the inside scoop on what happened after he went on The Howard Stern Show in June and told Stern that ESPN is paying him $10,000 an episode for First Take.

I asked Russo whether he got in trouble or got a slap on the wrist from ESPN after his Stern appearance.

“I’ll probably get my wrist slapped again,” Russo said on the SI Media Podcast. “Somebody from ESPN sent a text to my agent with two words: ‘Not helpful.’ I never said that before. That will get me in trouble, too, but what the hell. It’s your show, nobody listens. [Laughs.] But see, that’s another thing, if you go on with Howard, he puts you on for an hour and 15 minutes, you gotta give him something. I’m not gonna go break down my sex life or anything like that. I gotta give him something that’s meaty, and that is meaty. He loves that stuff. That’s why I did it. And that figure was accurate by the way.”

(To get the full effect of Russo's quote, you really need to hear it instead of just reading it, so check it out beginning at the 14:30 mark of the podcast.)

Russo’s deal with ESPN called for him to do 40 episodes of First Take. I asked him whether he’d like to continue once that first batch is complete.

“We’re gonna find out pretty soon,” said Russo, “because I don’t got many more to go to get to the 40. We shall see. I have not spoken to them about it. I would think they’d want me.”

If ESPN wanted Russo, would Russo want to continue with ESPN?

“Why would I not? I love Stephen A. Outside of the commute, which is difficult, what’s there not to like?”

I replied that I didn’t know whether Russo wanted to keep getting beat up by the ex-athletes who appear on First Take and have often battled with Russo over his opinions.

“I can care less. You know me. You think I care about that? The Redick thing bothered me. I’m not gonna dispute that.”

On a May episode of First Take, JJ Redick took Russo to task for his comments on Draymond Green’s behavior.

How are things today between Russo and Redick?

“Saw him today for the first time in three months,” Russo told the SI Media Podcast. “No problem. None.”

Sports topics covered during the interview include the MLB playoffs, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football problem, Jim Irsay calling out Daniel Snyder and Tom Brady’s current problems. Other topics covered include the Mount Rushmore of TV shows, Bruce Springsteen and much more.

2. The Eagles’ four-time first team All Pro offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, had a strong–and outstanding–reaction to the video of Tom Brady berating his offense line last Sunday on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with this brother, Travis.

3. Former Warriors forward Damion Lee, making his Suns debut Wednesday, sank the game-winning shot against the Mavericks.

This caused Lee’s former teammate Steph Curry to go wild. Curry, who filmed his loud celebration and posted it on Instagram, was so hyped he woke up one of his kids.

4. Get ready for even more Stephen A. Smith on ESPN. The First Take host will anchor four alternative NBA telecasts for ESPN2. The first broadcast of NBA in Stephen A's World will air Oct 26.

5. Remember when ESPN fired Paul Pierce because he got a little risqué during an Instagram Live? If you do, you’ll get a chuckle out of this.

6. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, who will start in Thursday’s ALCS Game 2 against the Astros, dropped a solid quote Wednesday.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 43rd birthday to John Krasinski. Nobody on TV has ever had a better blooper reel.

