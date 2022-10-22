CFB World Reacts to Iowa Offense’s Miserable First Half vs. Ohio State

Iowa’s defense has put together a solid performance against Ohio State through one half, holding one of the nation’s top offenses to just 133 total yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for Kirk Ferentz’s club, the Hawkeyes offense absolutely can’t get out of its own way, a theme that has pervaded throughout the 2022 season.

Quarterback Spencer Petras was intercepted on the very first play of the game, setting up an Ohio State field goal to open the scoring. The Hawkeyes briefly took a lead just a few minutes later with a scoop-and-score off of a strip sack of CJ Stroud by Iowa’s Joe Evans. The Buckeyes would answer with a Miyan Williams touchdown run to go up 10–7.

From there, it’s been very ugly for Iowa. Petras lost a fumble on the ensuing possession, setting up another Buckeyes field goal. The Hawkeyes would add a field goal of their own, but the offense turned it over on downs late in the first quarter, and Petras threw a backbreaking pick six late in the second quarter. Thanks in large part to mistakes by the Iowa offense, Ohio State leads 26–10 at the half.

Petras is just 6-for-14 for 49 yards and two interceptions, while Iowa has managed just 18 rushing yards on 16 carries. The game has done nothing to assuage the myriad concerns about embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s unit.

Ohio State seeks to move to 7–0 on the season and bolster its College Football Playoff case. Iowa, meanwhile, sits at 3–3 on the year and seems likely to drop under .500 unless its offense can find something in the second half.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Iowa coverage, go to Inside The Hawkeyes.