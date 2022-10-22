College Gameday’s appearance in Eugene on Saturday afternoon had a hectic ending with a heavy dose of ducks.

When it came time for Lee Corso to make his pick of the week, the analyst went with the home Oregon Ducks team. He put on the Ducks head gear while sitting next to the Ducks mascot, and, to make matters even more chaotic, brought a live duck on set to show his support for Oregon. However, the duck immediately got loose, leading to pure chaos.

“We’ve got a live duck loose on set, feathers are flying,” Rece Davis said as the show ended.

This was Corso’s second show back since returning from an illness, and it did not disappoint as College Gameday live in the early morning on the west coast showed again why it is a premier pregame show.

No. 10 Oregon takes on No. 9 UCLA in a battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12 so far.

