LSU Football Trolls Lane Kiffin After Handing Ole Miss First Loss

LSU handed Ole Miss its first loss of the 2022 season on Saturday, and the Tigers got the upper hand in more ways than one. After the victory, the team’s twitter account trolled Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin to put the cherry on top.

In January, Kiffin lampooned an LSU TikTok video featuring new head coach Brian Kelly dancing with a recruit, questioning whether the clip was real and, essentially, why he would agree to do it.

Well, LSU then beat Kiffin and Ole Miss, 45-20, and followed up the victory by posting a picture of Kelly in a T-shirt picturing his dance moves from the TikTok video.

LSU improved to 6-2 overall on the season, including a 4-1 record in the SEC, and jumped Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) in the standings with the victory. The Tigers are tied with Alabama (7-1, 4-1) atop the SEC West. After a bye week next week, LSU will play the Crimson Tide in a pivotal conference matchup.

