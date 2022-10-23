It was quite the affair Saturday for Jackson State, and not just because of its homecoming win over Campbell. After the big win, Snoop Dogg was seen partying and dancing with Tigers players in the locker room, and Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video of the legendary rapper having the time of his life.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders posted photos on Instagram of himself hanging out with Snoop before the 22–14 victory as well.

“When the Dogg Show up it’s a must that we show out,” Sanders said on Instagram. “@snoopdogg we’ve been down ever since Sony was with Cher. I love my brother 2 life. His love for kids and his heart for the Community is unmatched. This is Family here.”

In his three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has compiled a 22–5 record and he is chasing his first undefeated season. The Tigers are 7-0 and 4-0 in the SWAC heading into Saturday’s game against Southern (5-2, 3-1).

