The Struggles of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Have NFL Fans Downright Giddy

Joe Davis lives up to the moment; Marshawn Lynch works blue on ESPN; Davante Adams learned his lesson and more.

1. NFL fans can’t seem to get enough of seeing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers lose.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and is the greatest quarterback of all time, so it’s easy to understand why fans of all the teams he’s beaten over the years are enjoying his struggles.

Rodgers was a fan favorite for most of his career, but he has had a controversial couple of years and in recent months has turned into some type of new age spiritual leader, which has turned some people off.

But both quarterbacks hit a low Sunday.

The 45-year-old Brady was unable to find the end zone in a 21–3 loss to the Panthers, while the 38-year-old Rodgers and the Packers blew a 14–3 against the Commanders and lost 23–21.

Notably, Brady and Rodgers each lost to a former XFL quarterback in Carolina’s PJ Walker and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.

With both quarterbacks leading their teams to 3–4 records and showing their age, NFL fans were downright giddy.

2. Fox’s Joe Davis, who will call his first World Series for Fox later this week, had an electric call on Bryce Harper’s dramatic go-ahead home run against the Padres on Sunday.

3. Ian Eagle also had a great call on Breece Hall’s 62-yard touchdown run for the Jets against the Broncos.

4. Cal grad Marshawn Lynch was interviewed by ESPN on Saturday night when the Bears hosted the Washington Huskies. Lynch did not seem aware that cursing isn't allowed on ESPN.

5. Raiders wideout Davante Adams, who got in trouble a couple of weeks ago for pushing a cameraman out of the way when he ran back to the locker room after his team lost to the Chiefs, made sure there would be no incident after Sunday's game against the Texans.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a conversation with longtime radio host Chris Russo. The man known as “Mad Dog” talks about his upcoming introduction into the Radio Hall of Fame and what it means to him, the career renaissance he has enjoyed over the past year thanks to his weekly appearances on First Take, some of the ups and downs he's experienced while doing the debate show anchored by Stephen A. Smith and what his role is on the show.

Russo also reveals what happened after he revealed his First Take salary during an interview with Howard Stern and discusses his First Take future. In addition, Russo weighs in on recent sports headlines including the broadcasts of the MLB playoffs, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football problem, Jim Irsay’s calling out Daniel Snyder and Tom Brady’s current problems.

Other topics covered include the Mount Rushmore of TV shows, Bruce Springsteen and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Can’t think of a better Monday pick-me-up than a video from the best TikTok account, @menwithpot. Just look at all that butter!

