Dalvin Cook Responds to NFL Reducing Fine for Throwing Ball Into Crowd

Last week, the NFL fined Vikings running back Dalvin Cook $7,426 for throwing a ball into the crowd during the game. This week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league reduced the fine to $5,941, which is also dependent on Cook taking an online training course and not getting fined again this year.

Cook responded on Twitter to show that he was committed to not making this mistake again by tweeting the same line four times.

“4 will not throw [football] in the stands after touchdown,” he tweeted.

The post is presumably a reference to the old-school punishment of writing lines on a chalkboard.

Minnesota was on a bye last week, so Cook couldn’t implement whatever he learned from his online training course into a game. However, this week, expect the running back to be on his best behavior as to not get fined again.

