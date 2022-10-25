Fox’s Chris Broussard: Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Best QB Ever’

The “Greatest of All-Time” conversation continues to be a hot debate in the NFL world.

Oftentimes, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is referred to as the “GOAT” because of his seven Super Bowl rings, which is more than any single NFL team in history.



However, FS1’s Chris Broussard recently argued that although Brady is often seen as the “best football player” ever, that he instead sees Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the best quarterback. Not just in today’s NFL landscape, but ever.

“Watching Mahomes against Buffalo, I said, he’s the best quarterback we’ve ever seen,” Broussard said on Monday’s First Things First. “Now, he’s going to have to keep winning. He will not get rated as that if he doesn’t win more championships, but he is the best we’ve ever seen. Period.”

Broussard admitted that Mahomes needs to win more Super Bowl rings in order to continue to be in the “GOAT” conversation. Right now, Mahomes has one title with the Chiefs from back in 2020. He led the team to another Super Bowl appearance the following year, losing to Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are currently 5–2 this season, with one of the losses coming from the Bills matchup that Broussard referred to. Mahomes leads the league with passing yards (2,159) and touchdowns (20) through seven weeks.

