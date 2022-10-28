Aaron Judge officially entered free agency when the Yankees season came to an abrupt end in the ALCS against the Astros last weekend. The result has left New York fans clamoring for any sort of hint about what way the star slugger may be leaning when it comes to which team he wants to play for next year.

Concerning rumors for Yankees fans began to emerge on Twitter Thursday night, when online sleuths thought they had discovered that Judge had unfollowed the Yankees on social media.

However, it turns out that the recently-crowned single-season franchise leader in home runs actually never followed the organization on Twitter or Instagram.

In the digital age, the clarification is somewhat significant, as players from around sports have used social media as a bargaining tool in recent years. Judge doesn’t appear interested in doing the same.

Judge, who powered his way to an American League-record 62 homers in 2022, turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees before the start of the campaign, tabling negotiations until after the season came to a close. He recently seemed to reiterate that he wants to be back in the Bronx, but made clear that the door is still open to other opportunities.

"I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes, but you know we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I’m a free agent,” Judge said, per Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. “We will see what happens.”

Judge will surely receive interest from around MLB and the Giants, the Mets and the Dodgers are already considered to be serious suitors in the sweepstakes to sign the 30-year-old. The race will only heat up in the coming weeks and months, making every small move the four-time All-Star makes–or doesn’t make–something to watch.

