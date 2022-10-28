The NFL world was enraptured by Russell Wilson yet again this week with the Broncos quarterback eagerly explained that he conducted multiple hours of physical exercise on the plane during the team’s flight over to England.

Naturally, Wilson’s admission opened him up to criticism and a well-deserved number of jokes, including one most recently from another team around the league.

During their flight home from Tampa after Thursday night’s win over the Bucs, the Ravens took aim at Wilson by suggesting that they might have to try out his workout routine on the plane. Kicker Justin Tucker led the charge, joking that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to lead the team in high knees.

“What are we doing on the plane ride home? I heard Lamar’s leading us in high knees,” Tucker said in a video posted on Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram. “Ravens flock, let’s fly.”

Tucker, ever the class-act, followed up his joke by saying to the camera, “But we gotta play him, and we respect him,” referring to Wilson.

The Broncos quarterback was the talk of Twitter earlier in the week after he willingly offered up information about his discourteous plane behavior as evidence that he was recovering well from a recent hamstring injury. He said he did high knees and other stretching routines during the flight, while most of his teammates were asleep.

“The next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson told reporters Wednesday. “I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. So that was good.”

Jokes aside, whatever Wilson did on the plane may have helped him get ready for this weekend’s matchup against the Jaguars. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that Wilson will start the game, set to kickoff at Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

