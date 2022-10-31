After being credited by his teammates for a strong defensive performance against Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, known as "The Joker," last March, Celtics forward Grant Williams told teammates and the media that he wanted to be called Batman.

This season, on the eve of Halloween, Williams and the Celtics dispatched the Wizards 112–94 in Boston to improve to 4–2 on the year.

After the game, Williams donned a full Batman costume and spoke to the media scrum using his best Batman impression.

“Best part about this team … is that if we … take care of each other … defensively … it's all that we can accomplish,” Williams said in a raspy voice impersonating Batman.

“Man what the f--- is you doing,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum yelled from across the locker room, which incited laughs among the media scrum.

After all, Jayson Tatum has never been a fan of Williams’s Batman nickname. In fact, back in March, Tatum had a hilarious response to reporters when he was told that Williams wanted to be called the new nickname.

“I can’t understand why Grant would want to be called Batman … Grant played great tonight, but I’m going to call him Grant. I’m not calling him no damn Batman,” Tatum said.

Nickname or not, Williams and the Celtics have the look of a team that could be a serious contender in the East once again.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics.