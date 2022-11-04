Also in Traina Thoughts: Pat McAfee and the NFL make peace; fan walks and doesn’t run onto the field; handshakes are important to Josh Allen and more.

1. There is A LOT going on with Twitter these days thanks to the company’s new owner. Everyone on the social media site is collectively losing their minds about what might and might not happen to the platform.

(Side note: As discussed heavily in this week’s “Traina Thoughts” segment on the SI Media Podcast, nobody cares if you’re going to spend the $20 or $8 or whatever it might be for the blue check mark, so you can stop tweeting about it.)

I have no idea what the future holds for Twitter, but I do know one of the few positives about the 240-character service is it has given us insights into the lives of athletes that we never had before. Some of that has been good and some of that has been bad.

I’m here today to focus on the good. Every sports fan who uses Twitter surely has a list of tweets from athletes that they will always remember. I’m not talking about the “funniest” tweets or the “most creative” tweets or the most “popular” tweets.

I’m talking about tweets that will be stuck in your brain forever for whatever reason.

Here are 10 tweets that immediately come to my mind, as I think of memorable missives fired off by sports figures.

BONUS: This last one isn’t technically from an athlete, but it’s about an athlete and comes from an athlete’s spouse and might be the greatest tweet ever sent, so it makes the list.

2. In Monday’s Traina Thoughts, we told you Pat McAfee called out the NFL, because the league imposed a ban on his show using NFL graphics. On Thursday, McAfee announced the league has now reversed its decision, and the show is allowed to use NFL graphics.

While explaining what happened with the NFL, McAfee thanked this column, even though he had no clue who I was, but at least Sports Illustrated got a nice mention.

3. Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman is feeling very confident with his team at 8–0. During Thursday’s game in Houston, Roseman spotted an Eagles fan holding a sign that said Roseman was forgiven for botching past wide receiver selections. Roseman then put the fan in his place.

4. I can’t remember ever seeing a fan go for a very casual stroll on the field instead of running around like a madman, but that’s what happened Thursday night in Philly during Game 5 of the World Series.

5. Add this to the list of talents possessed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen: remembering a billion different handshakes.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Jim Nantz.

It was recently announced that Nantz will step down as the lead voice of the NCAA tournament after this year, and Ian Eagle will take over that spot. Nantz reveals what went into his decision, what the tournament means to him, how he feels about Eagle getting the No. 1 gig and whether this means Nantz’s time doing the NFL and golf could be winding down. Nantz also discusses the NFL season, why he’s fine with the Lions playing on Thanksgiving every year, a possible Bills-Chiefs AFC title game rematch and much more.

Following Nantz, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal talk about Twitter charging $20 for verification, the Kyrie Irving controversy, the NFL’s penalty for taking off your helmet and more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we started today’s Traina Thoughts with Twitter, let’s end with Twitter. If you’ve never seen Larry David read “Mean Tweets” about Jimmy Kimmel, you should change that now.

