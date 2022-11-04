Fan Who Ran On Field During World Series Game 5 Leveled By Security

A Phillies fan made it onto the field during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Astros at Citizen Bank Park on Thursday night.



The fan stood on the field and then was chased down by multiple security guards.

It took the guards a few seconds to get to the fan as he ran fast towards the wall. The fan then tried to jump the wall to make it back in the stands, but failed, so the guards were able to grab him and remove him from the field.

The stadium quickly appeared to descend into boos at the rogue fan, who momentarily paused the game during the top of the sixth inning.

One fan in the stands even threw a beer can at the man’s head, NBC Sports Philly reported.

