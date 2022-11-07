Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Explains Why He Taunted Fans vs. Tennessee

After Stetson Bennett scored the first touchdown in Georgia’s statement win over Tennessee on Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett threw up a “call me” hand gesture toward Tennessee fans in attendance at Sanford Stadium.

As it turns out, the Georgia quarterback’s phone number was leaked by Tennessee fans on Friday afternoon, leading to hundreds of phone calls and text messages from fans trying to get underneath Bennett’s skin ahead of the big game.

When asked by reporters about the incident after the game, Bennett confirmed that the incident did take place.

“Probably six, seven hundred,” Bennett said when estimating the numbers of calls and texts. “Yeah I figured out a way to hide all of them so they wouldn’t show up.”

Bennett told reporters the messages started blowing up his phone around noon on Friday, and they were relentless leading into the game on Saturday.

Is it fair to say those actions by Tennessee fans motivated Bennett?

“I wouldn’t say motivation but there’s probably something there, yeah,” Bennett said.

Indeed, Bennett’s celebration appeared to indicate there was something extra driving his adrenaline.

