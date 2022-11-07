Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Pulls Off a Coaching Move You’ve Never Seen Before

Also in Traina Thoughts: Vikings have the Celebration of the Day; Giannis reveals the reason for his monster start; Aaron Rodgers disses Lions and more.

1. I’ve said many times in this column that football coaches, for a variety of reasons, are some of the weirdest people on the face of the earth.

Sometimes, their bizarre behavior is just disturbing; At other times it’s disturbing yet amusing. This brings me to Saturday night’s Auburn–Mississippi State game.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 24–6 lead at halftime, but then went scoreless in the third quarter as the Tigers cut the deficit to 24–19. The game ended up going to overtime with Mississippi State eventually pulling off a 39–33 win.

Clearly, Leach blamed his team’s offensive struggles in the third quarter on his wide receivers, because he decided to do some housekeeping on the sidelines while the Mississippi State defense was taking the field. A clearly frustrated Leach went down the row and methodically folded up each and every chair being used by his wideouts and tossed them aside. Drop some passes, no sitting on your asses. It’s Coaching 101.

“We were in that period of time where it sure seemed to me we were a lot more interested in sitting in that chair than being on the football field or rooting for our teammates, so it was my opinion that we oughta be rooting for our teammates rather than kind of lounge it because we pretty much had everything but playing cards over there, so I thought it was time to move on from that.”

(I should warn you before you watch this video below. It’s pretty disgusting thanks to Leach constantly clearing his throat and having a major phlegm issue.)

Earlier in his press conference it seemed Leach made another reference, in which he shunned political correctness, to express his dismay that his players enjoyed sitting down so much.

“I guess you can say we’re tough and dumb,” said Leach. “We are tough, though, and so that part’s good. We gotta learn to enjoy prosperity a little more. How do you enjoy prosperity? Well, you do all the stuff that got you there in the first place. All the little things. It’s not some deal where—I’ll get in trouble for this, I’m certain—but where instead of playing hard and getting a first down and getting a play, you wanna sit behind a shade tree, eat a fish sandwich and drink a lemonade with your fat little girlfriend, and that’s what we’re shooting for way too often. When can we relax, making judgments on plays. It definitely bit us pretty hard and created some obstacles we had to fight through.”

Never a dull moment with Mike Leach.

2. The Vikings whipped out the bowling celebration yesterday, and it was fantastic.

It wasn’t as creative as the Vikings’ celebration, but Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson did a nice job with his dance after picking off Aaron Rodgers.

3 Speaking of Aaron Rodgers, he had two very interesting comments after throwing three interceptions in the Packers’ 15–9 loss at Detroit on Sunday. First, he dissed the Lions, saying, “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no.”

Then he said, “I’ve been counted out many times in my life, as have many of my teammates.”

Serious question: During his NFL career, who has ever counted out Aaron Rodgers? The guy is a Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks ever. He’s literally never been counted out when it comes to football. Maybe he’s referencing the Packers’ drafting Jordan Love, but that’s not counting out Rodgers. That’s trying to protect your future.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. The secret to his success? Fruit.

5. I don’t think Gronk workshopped this Zach Wilson joke that he told on Fox’s pre pregame show Sunday, but that’s why we love Gronk.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: As we all try to adjust after moving the clocks back an hour this weekend, always remember that Jonah Ryan from Veep was ahead of his time.

