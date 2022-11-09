Most sports fans likely have felt the confusion and embarrassment of getting duped by a fake Twitter account. Whether it’s a completely fabricated sports news outlet or a random handle that looks an awful lot like Adam Schefter, most of us have, at least momentarily, been led astray when it comes to untrue breaking sports news.

Thanks to Twitter Blue, that issue resurfaced en masse on Wednesday, when the new feature which enables users to purchase a blue checkmark—previously used solely for identify verification—for the price of $7.99 per month. There were multiple fake sports-related accounts that propped up in the wake of Twitter Blue’s launch, but perhaps none more high-profile than the fake LeBron James—or, as Twitter knew him, @KlNGJamez.

The account—which had the blue checkmark and featured the same profile picture as the actual LeBron James—posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying he was requesting a trade from the Lakers, momentarily causing a stir among basketball fans everywhere. Eventually, people caught onto what was happening, and the account was suspended.

Given the Lakers’ early-season struggles, such a development seemed somewhat plausible—albeit still shocking—which is why it was such a clever angle to take by the anonymous duper (money well spent, @KlNGJamez).

Who knows how many more of these instances will prop up in the days and weeks to come. But the lesson for those scrolling remains the same: stay safe out there.

