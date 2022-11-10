College Basketball World Reacts to Bellarmine Win Over Louisville

It’s the time of year when college basketball bluebloods schedule small schools with the expectation of easy victories as they tune up their performance.

But every once in a while, David slays Goliath.

That’s what happened at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, when Bellarmine stunned crosstown foe Louisville, 67–66, spoiling the debut of Kenny Payne as Cardinals coach.

Garrett Tipton scored 21 points to lead Bellarmine, which built a 14-point first-half lead and withstood a second-half Louisville run. It was Bellarmine’s first win over Louisville in 13 meetings.

The plucky Knights won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament last season but were ineligible for the NCAA tournament as the program transitions from Division II to Division I. Bellarmine, located in Louisville with an enrollment of approximately 3,000, will become eligible for the Big Dance in 2024–25.

Here’s how the college basketball world reacted to the upset.

