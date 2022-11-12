The old saying goes, “Don’t Mess with Texas” but it seems like that statement should be amended to say, “Don’t Mess with Texas’s mascot.”

Bevo, a beloved steer and symbol for the Longhorns football team, was on hand ahead of Saturday’s game at TCU. He came out with his crew of handlers near the beginning of the College Gameday show, and appeared to be feeling a bit feisty.

As he walked down to his pen, Bevo swung one of his massive longhorns and managed to knock off the hat of one of his handlers. Thankfully, the handler managed to react in enough time and prevent a scary situation from unfolding in Austin.

The College Gameday crew both breathed a collective sigh of relief and had a good laugh at Bevo’s antics. No one was more excited than Pat McAfee who suggested that the steer was simply juiced up for the day’s game.

“Bevo’s fired up! Bevo knows it’s a big game,” McAfee exclaimed. “Bevo took the right steer and said I’m not playing games this morning… Bevo’s ready to do that thing.”

The moment was reminiscent of the 2019 Sugar Bowl, when Bevo charged Georgia’s mascot Uga ahead of the game.

The No. 18 Longhorns are likely as fired up as their mascot on Saturday with a chance to take the No. 4 Horned Frogs in front of a home crowd. Not only can Steve Sarkisian’s program deal TCU’s College Football Playoff hopes a possibly fatal blow, but Texas can also position itself well for a Big 12 championship berth with two weeks remaining.

With Bevo looking on, kickoff from Austin is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

