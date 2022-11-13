Flock of Pigeons at Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh Goes Viral

When the Steelers played the Saints on Sunday, they received some unexpected visitors on the field.

In the first quarter, as the Steelers were driving downfield, a flock of pigeons showed up on the other side of the field at Acrisure Stadium. The group of birds was shown digging for food on the field, but play continued as the players weren’t anywhere near the pigeons. Luckily, for both teams, the pigeons never interfered with play and had no impact on the score.

As the game went on, the pigeons apparently decided they had enough excitement and flew away, clearing the field and preventing further animal hijinks. However, it did make for a funny visual.

The game itself hasn’t been anything special, as the 2-6 Steelers and 3-6 Saints are playing a low-scoring affair. Both teams have endured disappointing starts and are looking to get back on track for the second half of the season.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

All Steelers: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Thought He Was Going to End Up With Steelers