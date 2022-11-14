J.J. Watt Offers to Help Fan Who Lost Parlay on Denied Touchdown

During the Cardinals win over the Rams, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was denied the chance at an easy touchdown.

A Myjai Sanders sack on quarterback John Wolford was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the call was overturned to a strip sack after replay. Watt had clearly recovered the ball and would’ve scored easily with a clear path to the endzone, but by rule, Arizona got the ball on offense where Watt first recovered the ball.

The Cardinals would go on to score on the next drive, taking a two-touchdown lead entering halftime.

While the call didn’t stop Arizona from winning, it did have a bigger impact on one fan. A Cardinals fan tweeted at Watt explaining that he would’ve won his parlay had Watt scored. Watt, feeling bad for the fan, wanted to help out and asked the fan to reach out.

The fan would have won $1,000 on a three-leg parlay, including a Cardinals win, a Cardinals defensive touchdown and a James Conner touchdown. Watt joked that both he and the fan got “screwed” by him not scoring, leading to the assistance.

Watt’s never been shy about helping people, and this is just one small gesture that will go a long way with this fan.

