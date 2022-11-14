Tom Brady had some fun on Twitter after the Buccaneers’ win over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday, and he got massive interaction in response.

But first, let’s rewind. During the third quarter, Leonard Fournette was in the wildcat formation with Brady lined up as a wide receiver. The tailback threw the ball to the 45-year-old, but Brady slipped and fell, leading to an interception by rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in a pretty comical sequence.

After the game, Brady commented on a video of the play and shared his thoughts on the blunder.

“If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6 … ,” Brady said on Twitter.

As of Monday afternoon, the tweet had 190,000 likes.

