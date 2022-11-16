Shaquille O’Neal Offers Hilarious ’New Theory’ About the Moon

Shaquille O’Neal is must-watch TV and no one can say otherwise. The Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst is utterly hilarious and his latest viral clip is just that.

O’Neal has some history of voicing some wild—and completely inaccurate—theories while on the air and his latest is truly a gem.

“I have a new theory, O’Neal said. “There’s more than one moon.”

O’Neal explained that when he was driving in one direction at night, the moon moved from his left to behind him. Charles Barkley decided to inform O’Neal of how both the Earth and moon are in constant rotation by lovingly saying, “That’s because it was moving, fool.”

“There’s more than one moon,” O’Neal said in response. “And then another 45 seconds the moon was on my right.”

In 2018, O’Neal questioned whether California was farther from than their Atlanta studio than the moon. His reasoning for the question was because he can’t see California if he were to walk outside, but he can see the moon. For reference, the flight from Atlanta to California is over 2,000 miles. The trip from the earth to the moon is 238,900 miles.

And, to be clear, there is only one moon in Earth’s orbit.

More Extra Mustard: