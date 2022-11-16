Tyreek Hill: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman NFL’s Best Receiver ‘Right Now’

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill responded to a Twitter a prompt from Fox Sports on Wednesday and surprisingly chose a former teammate over himself when naming the best wide receiver in the NFL.

The prompt asked fans to fill in the blank for the statement, “The best WR in the NFL right now is.” Many observers would expect Hill to reply with himself or even one of his Dolphins teammates, such as Jaylen Waddle.

Instead, Hill named one of his former Chiefs teammates Mecole Hardman.

The irony is that Hill leads the league with 1,148 receiving yards through 10 games. Hardman, on the other hand, only has totaled 297 yards this season, ranking fourth on the Chiefs roster in that category.

Fans wondered why Hill would put a spotlight on a former teammate who isn’t producing nearly as well as Hill—or any number of receivers around the league.

Hill didn’t provide any explanation for his choice at this time, so his reasoning remains unknown.

