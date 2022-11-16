Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Jokes About Missed Penalty vs. Bills

During the Vikings’ close 33–30 win over the Bills on Sunday, it was later discovered that the officials missed a call on Buffalo in overtime when they had 12 defensive men on the field.

Even though this missed call didn’t impact the outcome of the game, it didn’t stop Vikings coach Kevin O’Donnell from cracking a joke about the officials when asked about the missed penalty on Wednesday.

“Obviously we did not get to the point where we could just flat-out win the game in overtime,” O’Connell said, via FanNation. “It tends to happen when the defense is allowed to play with 12 men at times. We’ll continue to work through a good play for first-and-goal at the two against 12 guys on the field. I’m working on that right now.”

O’Connell even admitted right after the game he thought there were 12 defensive Bills players on the field during the Vikings’ first-and-goal attempt, but wanted to take a look at the tape to make sure.

If the penalty would have been called, it would have set the Vikings up for another first down instead of a second-and-goal. Minnesota settled for a field goal on their overtime possession, and luckily for them, the Bills’ possession ended with an interception by cornerback Patrick Peterson which ended the game.

