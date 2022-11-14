The Bills had 12 players on the field during a critical red zone play in overtime during their loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

On the play after Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in a 24-yard pass on the sidelines, the Vikings lined up on first-and-goal on the Buffalo 2-yard line with 5:17 remaining in the extra period. Tailback Dalvin Cook took the carry but was tackled for a three-yard loss, pushing the Vikings further away from the end zone.

Video of the play shows the Bills clearly have 12 defensive players on the field ahead of the snap. However, Buffalo was not flagged on the play, a penalty that would’ve given Minnesota a first down at the 1-yard line instead of second-and-goal at the 5.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game he thought there were 12 Bills players on the field for the play. He admitted that he need to check the tape because the action can be “moving pretty fast out there sometimes.”

Minnesota settled for a field goal on its sole overtime possession after quarterback Kirk Cousins took a sack and then threw an incompletion on the plays after the missed call. A touchdown would’ve ended the game, but the field goal allowed Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen a chance to tie or go for the win.

Though Allen quickly marched the Bills down the field, he threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, making the missed call on the other side of the field non-consequential. Minnesota improved to 8–1 on the year, while Buffalo slid back to 6–3.

