Social Media Goes Wild Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Outfit on College GameDay

College Gameday’s appearance in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday required the crew to bulk up for temperatures that approached zero. While most of the analysts bundled up in typical winter gear, Kirk Herbstreit took a more stylish route.

Herbstreit’s attire featured a brown overcoat and a brown fedora that made it look like his profession was not working for ESPN. Instead, he looked like a private investigator, treasure hunter or someone who actually owned a ranch in Montana.

As a result, social media had some fun coming up with ideas about what it looked like Herbstreit does for a living instead of analyzing college football.

Next week, Gameday is likely headed to Columbus for Ohio State-Michigan to finish the regular season, and while it will probably be cold, it is unlikely to be as cold as it was in Montana on Saturday. Unfortunately, that probably means detective Kirk Herbstreit will retire for the rest of the season.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: