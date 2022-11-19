Texas A&M Stands Empty Out After Aggies’ Tepid Start vs. UMass (Video)

Texas A&M’s disappointing season continued on Saturday, as the Aggies struggled out of the gate vs. 1–9 UMass at home. Following a half where Texas A&M was just up seven points, fans were clearly dissatisfied with their team’s performance.

As the second half began in College Station, a video shows Aggies fans cleared out during the break. There were so many open seats that it seemed like Texas A&M was practicing in front of fans as opposed to playing a game in November.

It certainly didn’t help that the game is being played in suboptimal conditions for fans, with rain and wind playing a role.

The Aggies began the season as a perceived College Football Playoff contender, but have ended up one of the most disappointing teams in the country. They are just 3–7 on the year, having lost six straight games with only one conference victory entering Saturday.

No matter the result vs. UMass, head coach Jimbo Fisher is sure to face scrutiny entering the offseason, as fans in College Station have high expectations for their team in the SEC.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

All Aggies: Murray State Upsets No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79

For More Texas A&M coverage Go To All Aggies