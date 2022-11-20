Photo of Mike Ditka Bachelor Party Lookalikes Goes Viral

Bachelor parties tend to go all out nowadays, and one such gathering in Atlanta featured an NFL theme.

A photo of a group of men headed to the Bears–Falcons game on Sunday in Atlanta went viral as the entire group wore matching outfits. They were all dressed as former Bears coach Mike Ditka, sporting mustaches, sunglasses, khakis and Bears sweaters.

The original photo was posted by Jaryd Wilson of Bleav Network, who said his brother is in the group pictured.

The photo went so viral that the Fox NFL television crew spotted the group in the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and showed the men on the broadcast. They were subsequently featured on the NFL RedZone channel as well.

Ditka ranks among the most popular coaches in NFL history, especially with his famed sweater, khakis, aviator sunglasses and mustache combo.

The 83-year-old played tight end for the Bears from 1961–66. Then, he coached the team from 1982–92, leading the Bears to the Super Bowl XX title. A Hall of Famer as a player, he also earned Coach of the Year honors twice in his career.

