Watch: TCU Burns Baylor With Epic Troll Following Win

With an amazing 29-28 win over Baylor (6-5) on the road Saturday, No. 4 TCU (11-0) maintained its perfect season and unblemished 8-0 record against the Big 12.

The comeback victory, capped by a 40-yard TCU field goal as time expired, saddled the Bears and their fans with possibly the most heartbreaking loss of the season, one that could take some time to move past. Unless, of course, any of them have access to Twitter, where the Horned Frogs social media team made sure the Bears didn’t leave McLane Stadium without taking another L back with them on the short ride home.

The official TCU football account tweeted a short clip trolling Baylor and coach Dave Aranda following the devastating defeat, continuing the program’s recent tradition of outlandish videos celebrating wins over conference rivals.

The video begins with a yawning Winnie the Pooh before the words “bear L” flash across the screen while a voiceover yells, “Oh no, it’s bear!” From there, the video descends into madness with various distorted images with the phrase” frog win” making an occassional appearance. The video also takes direct aim at the Bears with a simple yet savage message, “Baylor bears are the worst bears,” before it ends with a Law & Order themed title card that reads “11 Frog Wins.”

The viral clip adds another eclectic selection to TCU football’s internet rampage, which includes similar videos after wins over Texas last Saturday, Texas Tech on Nov. 5 and Oklahoma State on Oct. 15. Given all the wild imagery jam-packed into every frame, each submission really does have to be seen to be believed, but even then will it probably still be hard to wrap your mind around.

If the places the latest video goes is any indication, though, college football fans will likely be in for quite a spectacle if TCU stays unbeaten after facing Iowa State (4-6) at home next Saturday to close the regular season.

More CFB Coverage: