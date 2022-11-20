World Cup’s Official Fan Festival Anthem Features Nicki Minaj Collaboration

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, and the event wouldn’t be right without a fan festival anthem featuring popular artists from around the world.

This year’s song titled “Tukoh Taka” includes American rapper Nicki Minaj, Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares. The lyrics are sung in English, Spanish and Arabic.

The Arabic song title translates to “knock knock” or “click clack” in English, according to HITC.

The song was released on Friday ahead of the global event, and in just two days, the music video on FIFA’s YouTube channel has already reached 10 million views.

The song also reached No. 1 on the United States iTunes charts for the first time in World Cup history, per Rap Alert.

Maluma and Fares both performed at Saturday’s FIFA Fan Festival, including teaming up to perform "Tukoh Taka” for the first time live since its debut.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: