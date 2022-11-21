Jets Get Brutally Mocked for Stunningly Inept Offense

Also in Traina Thoughts: Security guard vs. fan; what a difference a week makes for Paul Allen; Chiefs player breaks his television and more.

1. Even in a season when they are decent, the Jets are still good for some LOLJets moments.

When you’ve historically been a complete embarrassment as a franchise, it takes a lot to provide moments that can stun fans, but that happened Sunday when the Jets’ offense put up TWO YARDS of offense in the second half against the Patriots. TWO.

Head coach Robert Saleh didn’t try to sugarcoat anything after his team’s 10–3 loss, calling his offense “dog s---.”

It wasn’t like the Jets did anything in the first half, either. It was a horrific offensive performance from beginning to end. And there are plenty of stats to show just how pathetic it was.

The reason the Jets couldn’t move the ball is because quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t a good quarterback. Some of his throws Sunday were high comedy.

It’s good to know we can still count on the Jets to give us a laugh.

2. From the “life comes at you” fast department: Last week, Vikings radio play-by-play guy Paul Allen went viral for the video of his calling Minnesota’s shocking win at Buffalo.

Yesterday, the Vikings got completely destroyed by the Cowboys, 40–3, and Allen has some issues.

3. I don’t know what’s more impressive: The tackle from the security guard or the way the dope who ran on the field got right back up after the vicious hit.

4. Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman missed his team’s game Sunday night against the Chargers because of an injury, so he had to watch on TV. When it looked like Kansas City might end up losing, Hardman took out his frustration on his television.

5. Steph Curry’s “Night Night” celebration is criminally underrated.

6. If you listened to last the latest SI Media Podcast with Joe Buck, you heard the Monday Night Football broadcaster reveal he was in a movie called Stuckey’s Last Stand when he was a kid. One of my excellent Twitter followers found the clip, and Buck confirmed to me that the kid running to first base in this scene is indeed him.

7. Speaking of the SI Media Podcast, this week’s show will drop Tuesday instead of Thursday, and the guest is Fox’s lead NFL play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Recent guests on the SI Media Podcast have included:

• Joe Buck

• Kevin Clark

• Jim Nantz

• Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

• Dan Le Batard

If you missed any of those interviews, check them out and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 56th Birthday to Troy Aikman.

