Portugal vs. Ghana came to life during the second half as a combined five goals were scored in the last stretch, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s history-making goal that put Portugal up 1–0.

It then became a back-and-forth between the squads, but Ghana’s Osman Bukari may have stolen the show with his goal in the 89th minute. The winger trolled Ronaldo as he hit the Siu, the Portuguese legend’s iconic celebration.

The celebration dates back nearly a decade. The forward told Soccer.com during a 2019 interview that he began saying, “’Si’ — it’s like ‘Yes’” while at Real Madrid.

“When we would win, everyone would say ‘Siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural,” Ronaldo said to the outlet. “I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea (ahead of the 2013–14 season) and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.

“I just scored the goal (in a 3–0 pre-season victory) and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, Siiiiiiuuuu.’”

The shout has become a trademark for him. He ended his 2014 Ballon d’Or winning speech with the phrase, and it became a ritual at Real Madrid, whether it be if Ronaldo scored or if the team walked away with the victory.

Portugal managed to keep ahold of the lead and beat Ghana, 3–2.

