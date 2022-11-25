College Football World Reacts to Mississippi State’s Wild Egg Bowl Win

This Egg Bowl always provides college football fans with some wacky moments on Thanksgiving, and the 2022 showdown was no different.

No. 20 Ole Miss led by as much as 16–7 over in-state rivals Mississippi State, but the Rebels ended up losing 24–22 in what is always a tightly-contested matchup.

The last few minutes of the game brought the type of drama that fans of this game have grown accustomed to. With five minutes remaining and trailing by eight, the Rebels recovered a fumble on the goal line coughed up by Ole Miss QB Will Rogers

During the ensuing three-and-a-half minute drive, Ole Miss converted two fourth downs to keep its chances alive. Then, quarterback Jaxson Dart completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade to put the Rebels down by two with one minute and 25 seconds to go.

When they attempted a two-point conversion, coach Lane Kiffin called two separate timeouts before the play. But the Rebels ended up not completing the conversion, meaning the Bulldogs got the ball back while still leading, with the Ole Miss timeouts dwindling. Mississippi State was able to run out the clock and secure the victory.

On top of all the intensity on the field, spectators made their own headlines. The crowd began to throw things into the field after an unpopular refereeing decision.

The college football world thought this ending was very fitting for the annual Egg Bowl, as chaos tends to ensue. Here’s some social media’s best reaction to the ending.

