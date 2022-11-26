A.J. Hawk Will Serve as College GameDay Guest Picker at Ohio State

As College GameDay, broadcasts live from Columbus for No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, ESPN waited until the morning of the game to announce who would be the day’s celebrity guest picker.

Pat McAfee revealed on twitter that former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk will join the crew as the final guest picker of the regular season. Of course, Hawk and McAfee work together during the week on The Pat McAfee Show, so it is no surprise that McAfee is the one to announce the decision.

McAfee also mentioned that former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan could make an appearance at some point.

Hawk attended Ohio State as a linebacker from 2002-’05, leading the team in tackles three straight years and currently sitting fifth all-time in school history for most tackles.

Ohio State has hosted GameDay more than any other school, so the show must keep trying to find new names to appear as guest pickers or invite back some familiar faces. Going with Hawk, a Buckeye legend, for such an important game seems like a fair choice.

