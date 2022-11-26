Following South Carolina’s 31–30 upset win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer sounded off in the postgame regarding statements made by ESPN’s Jesse Palmer.

Palmer, who was discussing Clemson’s playoff chances on Friday night, stated that the Tigers needed to win convincingly against South Carolina in order to keep their chances alive.

After South Carolina’s upset win, Clemson is likely out of the playoff picture, and Beamer made sure Palmer knew it.

“I heard Jesse Palmer on TV last night and I love Jesse,” Beamer said. “But he said ‘Clemson needs a big win to impress the committee.’ Clemson needed to worry about winning the football game. Because we had a confident bunch and a hell of a football team coming in here. And I think the narrative was that we were a feel good story. We’ve got a good football team and we showed it.”

South Carolina held Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to 8-of-29 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown and one interception.

Clemson’s passing attack was wholly nonexistent, and the Tigers’ defense was carved up by Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns in the upset.

