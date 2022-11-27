NFL World Reacts to Commanders’ Sean Taylor Statue Unveiling

The Commanders unveiled a statue of former star safety Sean Taylor prior to Sunday’s game on the 15th anniversary of Taylor’s death to commemorate and honor the life of the late legend.

However, the unveiling of the actual statue left something to be desired.

Prior to Washington’s game against the Falcons at FedEx Field, the team held a ceremony to uncover the memorial to Taylor, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at his Florida home in November 2007. When the curtain was pulled back, the likeness of Taylor that was enclosed in glass was far more reminiscent of a mannequin than a statue.

The figure that now stands on the main concourse at FedEx Field quite literally looks as if it might’ve been plucked from a nearby team store and enclosed in glass. The statue also appears to be wearing a series of mismatched threads, highlighted by what appears to be a pair of Adidas soccer cleats.

Admittedly, the Commanders’ initial announcement never explicitly said Taylor’s memorial would be a traditional statue. Sunday also marked the official launch of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project limited-edition merchandise line designed by the defensive back’s daughter, Jackie Taylor. All proceeds from the sale of Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise will benefit gun violence prevention initiatives.

Despite the good cause, the execution of the memorial was largely bashed by football fans and media members, who felt that the installation was just the latest public relations blunder by the franchise.

More Extra Mustard:

Commander Country: Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young OUT Sick, Won’t Debut vs. Falcons

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.