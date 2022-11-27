It was a strange and cringeworthy moment on the Pitt sideline Saturday when a Panthers player did the unthinkable in the middle of a game.

Things looked all good for defensive tackle Devin Danielson with his team up 42–16 against Miami in the fourth quarter. He was all smiles while talking to linebacker Tylar Wiltz, but cameras caught him getting animated and things took a turn.

The 300-pounder walked away from Wiltz in a huff, slapped away defensive end Deslin Alexander’s hand when Alexander tried to calm him down—and then he slammed his head into his own helmet three times.

Danielson’s teammates could be seen in the background watching in horror as their teammate appeared to harm himself. But Danielson simply continued walking and then put his helmet back on. The senior finished with one tackle in the blowout win.

