The U.S. men’s national team took the pitch by storm as Christian Pulisic revived the squad’s World Cup hopes and dreams with his goal against Iran.

Although it ended with an injury that sent him to the hospital for scans, the forward texted Weston McKennie, “Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday.” Whether or not he will actually play against the Netherlands in the knockout round is unknown, but the celebrations and congratulations continue to pour in on social media.

The latest to tip their hat at the USMNT is none other than the legendary David Beckham. He and coach Gregg Berhalter are former teammates from their time at LA Galaxy, and Beckham posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram story with the caption “Amazing achievement” and “Well done Gregg.”

Tuesday’s advancement comes after Berhalter's team was unable to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and now, they will reach the round of 16 for the first time since Brazil ‘14.