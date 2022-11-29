Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Child

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child on Monday, Nov. 28, the couple announced on social media. The couple chose to stick with their theme of naming their children and pets after metals.

Mahomes posted the full name of his newborn son, who takes the full name of his quarterback father. Mahomes’s full name Patrick Mahomes II, and now his son is “Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.”

In the post, Mahomes noted that his son will go by “Bronze.” The Mahomes’ daughter is named Sterling, to go with the metal theme. Additionally, their dogs are named Steel and Silver.

The announcement shows just the baby’s feet in a bronze colored onesie. He is laying on a bronze colored blanket donned with the name “Mahomes” repeatedly on it. Then, there is a bronze and diamond chain with the word “Bronze” included in it.

Mahomes hasn’t said anything about his playing status following the birth of his son for this weekend in Cincinnati vs. the Bengals.