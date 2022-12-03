Kansas State Trolls TCU With Postgame Video After Big 12 Title Win

No. 10 Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU, 31–28, in overtime on Saturday to win the Big 12 title.

The Wildcats stopped TCU at the goal line in the first possession of overtime before taking possession and clinching the conference championship with a Ty Zentner 31-yard field goal.

The victory for the Wildcats avenged a 38–28 loss to the Horned Frogs on Oct. 22 in Fort Worth. The win is that much sweeter now that it has clinched the school its first 10-win season under coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State’s first conference championship since 2012.

After the victory, the Kansas State football social media team made sure to embrace the moment and troll TCU to the best of their ability.

It worked.

Although Kansas State won the conference title, it will not make the playoff due to its three losses. Klieman told the media after the game that he believed TCU is one of the top four teams in the country and deserves to be in the Playoff.

