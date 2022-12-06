Odell Beckham Jr. Attends NBA Game With Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs

In the midst of a high-profile free-agent meeting with the Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. took time to have a little fun Monday night in Dallas with two of his potential future teammates.

Beckham made an appearance at American Airlines Center alongside Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs to watch Luka Dončić and the Mavericks take on the Suns and his good friend Devin Booker. On his way to the floor, the veteran receiver appeared to be in great spirits while politely deflecting questions from the group of reporters surrounding the star-studded trio.

OBJ showing up courtside with Parsons and Diggs is sure to add to the already mounting speculation that’s come from the Cowboys’ heavy recruitment of the star wideout in recent weeks. Fans hoping Beckham might tip his hand while at the game, however, may be thrilled to know he didn’t exactly avoid the topic of his anticipated upcoming free-agent decision and the possibility of joining Dallas the entire time.

When asked about what the Cowboys chances are of signing him, Beckham replied, “It’s a good possibility," according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

During a break in the action, Mavericks fans decided to get in on the recruitment by starting up an “OBJ” chant after Beckham was shown on the jumbotron.

Could Monday night’s Mavs game cameo and Beckham possibly tipping his hand be a sign of things to come? It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. But, rest assured, the 30-year-old will likely continue to take his time and continue evaluating his options, which include the Bills and Giants, before deciding his next move.

To watch more of Beckham’s arrival at Mavs-Suns, check out the video below posted by Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country:

