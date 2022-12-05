Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Unlikely to Play vs. Steelers in Week 14

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play in the team’s Week 14 rivalry matchup against the Steelers, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh called the former MVP “week-to-week” during an afternoon press conference on the day after Baltimore’s 10–9 win over the Broncos. He previously said on Sunday said that Jackson’s injury was not season-ending but that the former MVP is “days to weeks” from returning.

“He’s been through the MRIs and I would say it’s kinda week-to-week,” Harbaugh said. “It’s gonna be a weekly thing. As the week goes on, we’ll see for this week. He’s probably less likely for this week but it’s not impossible. After that it’ll become more and more likely.”

Jackson suffered the knee injury on a play at the end of the first quarter when he was sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper. He went back into the locker room and did not return.

Tyler Huntley, who relieved Jackson and led Baltimore to the victory with a 91-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, will serve as the team’s starter in Jackson’s absence. Brett Hundley, who signed to the Ravens practice squad Monday, could serve as Huntley’s backup, beginning as soon as this upcoming weekend against the Steelers.

Baltimore will take on its rival in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.